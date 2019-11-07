Start your Friday with Carrie Underwood on ‘Good Morning America’ and ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

Mark Seliger/ABCThere’s no slowing down for Carrie Underwood until she hosts the 53rd Annual CMA Awards next Wednesday.

Friday morning, she’ll get up early to visit with Robin Roberts and the gang on Good Morning America. You can tune in to catch Carrie during the 8 a.m. hour on ABC.

Immediately afterward, Carrie heads to the Live with Kelly and Ryan studios to start her hosting duties a couple days early. For the first time ever, she’ll co-host the show with Ryan Seacrest, whom she’s known since her days on American Idol.

The syndicated Live with Kelly and Ryan airs immediately following GMA on most ABC stations.

November 13, be sure to tune in for the 2019 CMA Awards, which airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This year, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire help Carrie co-host the show.

