State Sponsored Antibody Infusion Center to Close Saturday

May 10, 2022 @ 3:25am

The state sponsored monoclonal antibody infusion center at 2412 50th Street will close its doors on Saturday, May 14. With fewer COVID-19 cases in the community and the availability of other treatment options, demand for the treatment has dropped significantly.

COVID-19 medications are available by prescription at many local pharmacies. If you have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, test positive, and are at risk of severe complications from COIVD-19 disease, call your doctor or health clinic to see if antiviral medications are right for you. You must take oral COVID-19 medication within five days of your first COVID-19 symptoms.  Not everyone will need or qualify for the medication. A thorough medical screening is needed prior to receiving a prescription.

Vaccinations are still the best defense against severe COVID-19 disease and complications. If you are at high risk for COVID-19, make sure you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccine. First doses and boosters are available for free at the Lubbock Public Health Department. Call 806-775-2933 to make an appointment.

For more information about antiviral medications call 1-800-232-0233.

