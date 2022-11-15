Steffe, Jackson sign with Texas Tech men’s basketball program

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signings of Jason Jackson and Drew Steffe.

“We are really excited about adding Drew and Jason to our program,” Adams said. “They are dynamic players on the court and also fit within our culture.”

A Frisco, Texas native, Steffe is a four-year starter at Frisco Memorial High School where he will enter his senior season with 1,479 points, 451 rebounds, 311 assists and 197 made 3-pointers in his career. He is coming off a junior season where he was named the District 9-5A MVP, earned TABC First-Team All-State and was a Dallas Morning News All-City selection. He is a three-time District 9-5A First-Team selection and has helped his team to a 70-26 record over the past three seasons.

“Drew has really good size and is an exceptional 3-point shooter,” Adams said. “He’s a Texas guy and I’m excited that he chose to come to Tech. I think he has a really big future ahead of him here.”

Jackson is a shooting guard from Sarasota, Florida who is rated as a 4-star by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. In the rankings, ESPN has him as the No. 15 ranked recruit in Florida and 45th at his position. He was recruited by assistant coach Al Pinkins.

“Jason is an exceptional athlete who brings a lot to the game,” Adams said. “He’s a great ball handler and makes things happen for his teammates. I think our fans are really going to love watching him play. He’s an exciting basketball player who makes great decisions.”

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard, Jackson plays at Riverview High School and chose Texas Tech over Florida, Houston, LSU, Virginia Tech and Penn State.

“Tech is the best option for me academically and athletically,” Jackson said. “Coach Al made it feel like it could be a great home for me.”

Steffe is also 4-star shooting guard according to the ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He made his commitment to Tech through social media on January 26 by saying, “1000% COMMITTED, ALL IN.” He made it official with his signing on Wednesday afternoon at his high school.

“The reason why I am signing with Texas Tech is because of the coaches, the basketball and the school fit, and our amazing fans,” Steffe said. “Every single coach and staff member have treated me like family ever since I started talking to them. They’ve showed me how I was going to fit in their system from the day one, and what they were going to do to help get me to the next level.

“The fans are off the charts and really showed me love in every way possible and the atmosphere that has been created is something I want to play in every game,” Steffe added. “I can’t wait to suit up for Coach Adams and for the Tech Family and to go win a National Championship.”

Steffe has averaged double figures throughout his high school career, including going for 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks last season as a junior. He also averaged 16.7 points per game as a sophomore after posting 12.7 points per game as a freshman. Steffe, who will begin his senior season this month, is approaching the school record for career points and already holds the program record with nine 3-pointers in a game against Frisco Lonestar and 11 assists in a game.

