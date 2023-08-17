96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Step into the writing room with Ashley McBryde

August 17, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Ever wondered what it’s like to write a song with Ashley McBryde? You’re in luck.

Ashley’s released a new episode of her Made For This Series on YouTube. In this episode, the singer offers budding songwriters songwriting tips and takes fans into the writing room as she and her songwriter buddies craft a song together.

“I write songs to stay alive. At some point, it was a survival mechanism in our young lives and in our adult lives,” Ashley reflects in an interview. “Because it’s writing songs for some reason is the creative way that we make sense of the world we live in.”

You can watch this episode in full on YouTube now. 

Ashley’s new album, The Devil I Know, arrives September 8 and is available for preorder now. Its lead single, “Light On In The Kitchen,” is #24 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
5:25pm
Thought You Should KnowMorgan Wallen
5:21pm
Famous FriendsChris Young & Kane Brown
5:19pm
AngelsThomas Rhett
5:11pm
Real Good ManTim Mcgraw
5:07pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
3

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
4

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
5

Spirit of ’45 Day Event Saturday August 12