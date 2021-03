Stephanie Sorkin Best-selling Author of “Am I a Unicorn?” joins us

What would you do if your child had a severe food allergy? Stephanie Sorkin wrote a book, then another. Best-selling author of “Am I a Unicorn?” joins us Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.