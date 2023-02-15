96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Still the…” ‘Queen’: Shania scores a big debut

February 15, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
“Still the…” ‘Queen’: Shania scores a big debut

Republic Records

From the title of her new album, Shania Twain‘s definitely Queen of Me. And you could make a pretty good argument she’s still the queen of the country chart. 

This week, her sixth studio record debuts at #2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums ranking, second only to Morgan Wallen‘s seemingly unstoppable Dangerous double set. Queen of Me sold 38,000 units in its first week.

Shania fared pretty well on the all-genre Billboard 200 tally too, debuting at #10.

The country/pop superstar’s previous album, Now, came out in the fall of 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:44pm
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
6:41pm
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
6:38pm
Down HomeJimmie Allen
6:35pm
Water Under The BridgeSam Hunt
6:28pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
2

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
3

Stratford Pointe Open House February 18th and 19th
4

California Tesla Driver Spotted Sleeping Behind The Wheel
5

South Plains District Dental Society Annual Give Kids a Smile Children’s Dental Health Fair