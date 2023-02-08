96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Stratford Pointe Open House February 18th and 19th

February 7, 2023 10:27PM CST
Take a tour of the beautiful homes located in Stratford Pointe. Twenty homes, built by Lubbock’s top builders, will be on display Saturday February 18th and Sunday February 19th. If you’re considering a new home, don’t miss this free to the public Open House Event at Stratford Pointe. Located at 139th and Quaker, Stratford Pointe is one of Lubbock’s finest neighborhood communities. Saturday, February 18th from 10-4 and Sunday February 19th from noon to 5p.

There will be food trucks on site.

