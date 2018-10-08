Streak Ends at TCU as Red Raiders Fall in Four

Atwood tallies a season-high 17 kills in the loss.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Tech volleyball saw its winning streak come to an end in Fort Worth on Saturday as it fell to TCU 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19) in front of 2,096 fans at the University Recreation Center.

Three Red Raiders finished in double figures, but Tech committed a season-high 12 service errors and struggled to slow TCU freshmen Elan McCall and Katie Clark, who combined for 41 kills.

“We fought hard, but ultimately TCU’s serve and pass game was better than ours,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “They’re a transition team, and we were able to give them a lot of transition chances and they put them down. It was all about our first possession. We weren’t able to generate enough offense, and they were getting some easier transitions and spreading our block out.”

The loss is Tech’s first in the Big 12 this season and ends a streak of nine consecutive victories. The result also ends a three-game winning streak against the Horned Frogs.

“We’re very proud of what they’ve done,” Graystone said. “This is a loss, but it’s not the end of the world. No one expected us to go 16-0, and I didn’t ask them to go 16-0 in conference play. We’ll come back on Monday, get back to work and start a new streak.”

Junior Chandler Atwood paced the Red Raiders (15-4, 4-1), posting a season-high 17 kills and matching her season high with four blocks. The Allen, Texas, native has recorded double-digit kills in four of five Big 12 matches this year. Her .429 hitting percentage was also a season best.

Freshman Brooke Kanas added 11 kills on 23 swings. She has been in double figures in all five big 12 matches and remains the team’s leading attacker during conference play with 3.67 kills per set at a .372 clip.

Junior Emily Hill chipped in 10 kills and seven digs. The Denton, Texas, native has posted double-digit kills 14 times this season.

Senior Missy Owens finished with 42 assists, eight digs and three blocks. Fellow senior Katy Keenan had seven kills on .417 hitting and three blocks, while White was a wall at the net and matched her season high with seven blocks.

Despite outblocking TCU 10-4, the Horned Frogs (11-5, 3-2) managed to hit .295 for the match, including .317 and .367 in the final two stanzas. The .295 clip marked the highest Tech has allowed an opponent to hit this season.

NOTABLES

Tech has dropped the first set in four out of five Big 12 contests

Tech moves to 9-10 all-time against the Horned Frogs

It was the 10 th time this year Tech has recorded 10 blocks or more

time this year Tech has recorded 10 blocks or more Tech falls to 0-3 when its opponent hits .250 or better

