Stream Michael Ray’s EP release party on Friday

June 28, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Missed Michael Ray‘s Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP release party in Nashville? Fret not, he’s got you covered.

The entire release party will stream on YouTube on Friday, June 30, at 10 a.m. CT. 

“This whole event is my full band, my live band playing every song on the Dive Bars & Broken Hearts record,” Michael shares in an Instagram video. Meghan Patrick will also perform her duet with Michael, “Spirits and Demons,” for the first time onstage.

After the stream, fans will also be treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Michael’s “Get Her Back” music video.

Be sure to check out the Dive Bars & Broken Hearts EP release party on YouTube Friday.

