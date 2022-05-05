      Weather Alert

Street Maintenance Project to Begin Tuesday, May 10

May 5, 2022 @ 9:00am

Beginning Tuesday, May 10, the City of Lubbock Street Maintenance Department, along with WATCO Transportation, will remove an old rail crossing and repair the road surface on 45th Street, just east of Huron Avenue. WATCO Transportation will remove the old crossing and all associated materials, the City Street Maintenance Department will begin repairs to the pavement immediately thereafter. The project should be complete by Friday, May 13, if there are no weather or construction delays. During this project, 45th Street will be closed to all thru traffic.  Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Citizens will need to use alternate routes in the area during the project.

 

