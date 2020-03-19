Stuck at Home? Wanna Go to a Show? Enjoy a Quarantine Concert!

While we are all social distancing, we need to be entertained so enjoy these concerts:
Note : These are raw live streaming videos from artists, that can include graphic language, viewer discretion is advised.
Garth Brooks will be broadcasting & taking requests for a hour: March 23rd 6P CT
Katharine McPhee will be joined by husband and Grammy award winning composer David Foster 7:30 P CT EVERY DAY
Miami’s Ultra Music Festival was cancelled but they are doing live sets March 20th – 23rd 5:30 P
Erykah Badu Live Stream Concert Series : This Weekend TBA
Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard daily at 6P CT
Indigo Girls Facebook Live Q&A and concert 5P CT
Billboard is hosting an Live At-Home series with Jojo and future episodes with Russell Dickerson, Luke Bryan and more 2P CT
Niall Horan & Common will entertain us 3p CT and 4:30 CT Links will have archive
Kelsea Ballerini album countdown starting at 9P CT
If you missed the Dropkick Murphy’s Show , click and enjoy.