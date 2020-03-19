      Breaking News
Stuck at Home? Wanna Go to a Show? Enjoy a Quarantine Concert!

Mar 19, 2020 @ 5:18pm

While we are all social distancing, we need to be entertained so enjoy these concerts:

Note : These are raw live streaming videos from artists, that can include graphic language, viewer discretion is advised.

Garth Brooks will be broadcasting & taking requests for a hour: March 23rd 6P CT

Katharine McPhee will be joined by husband and Grammy award winning composer David Foster 7:30 P CT EVERY DAY

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival was cancelled but they are doing live sets March 20th – 23rd 5:30 P 

Erykah Badu Live Stream Concert Series : This Weekend TBA

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard daily at 6P CT

Indigo Girls Facebook Live Q&A and concert 5P CT

Billboard is hosting an Live At-Home series with Jojo and future episodes with Russell Dickerson, Luke Bryan and more 2P CT

Niall Horan & Common will entertain us 3p CT and 4:30 CT Links will have archive

Kelsea Ballerini album countdown starting at 9P CT

If you missed the Dropkick Murphy’s Show , click and enjoy.

 

