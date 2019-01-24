Students Leaves Out Hats & Scarves For The Needy

Grade school students in Torrington, Connecticut, have been making an impact on their community by leaving out bright yellow scarves and hats for the homeless and needy in the area to take.

The students posted a sign, inviting people to take the clothing, and also wrote some messages to those they are helping with these gifts.

Members of the school student council explained that the charity campaign is a good way to teach and learn empathy for those around them. And, they’re pleased to announce that plenty of people have been taking the items and putting them to good use.