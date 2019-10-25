      Weather Alert

Study: Cookies Are Just As Addictive As Cocaine

Oct 25, 2019 @ 9:11am
Colorful easter cookies in basket

In a study that casts the Cookie Monster’s behavior in a whole new light, scientists have determined cookies are every bit as addictive as cocaine.

Research conducted by the University of Bordeaux has revealed cookie ingredients trigger a response in the brain that’s nearly identical to the response caused by coke. While one might think the main ingredient behind such a reaction is sugar, it’s actually the opposite; according to the results of the study, salt activates the brain’s reward centers, enhancing cookies’ addictive qualities.

“Overall, this research has revealed that sugar and sweet reward can not only substitute to addictive drugs, like cocaine, but can even be more rewarding and attractive,” the study reads.

What food are you most addicted to?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
National Dive Bar Day
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts