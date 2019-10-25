Study: Cookies Are Just As Addictive As Cocaine

Colorful easter cookies in basket

In a study that casts the Cookie Monster’s behavior in a whole new light, scientists have determined cookies are every bit as addictive as cocaine.

Research conducted by the University of Bordeaux has revealed cookie ingredients trigger a response in the brain that’s nearly identical to the response caused by coke. While one might think the main ingredient behind such a reaction is sugar, it’s actually the opposite; according to the results of the study, salt activates the brain’s reward centers, enhancing cookies’ addictive qualities.

“Overall, this research has revealed that sugar and sweet reward can not only substitute to addictive drugs, like cocaine, but can even be more rewarding and attractive,” the study reads.

