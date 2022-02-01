      Weather Alert

Study Identifies Saddest State in US

Feb 1, 2022 @ 10:00am
If you’re looking for happiness, Kentucky is the least likely place you’ll find it.  That’s according to a new study that identifies the Bluegrass State as the unhappiest place to live in the country. Researchers took into account factors like commute times, the amount of open space, the state of residents’ mental health, average income, commute times and the condition of the local environment in making the determination, according to Amerisleep, which conducted the study.  On the other side of the coin, North Dakota has been named the country’s happiest state. Amerisleep researchers say it earned the honor based on its open space, beauty and income growth.  Texas didn’t make either side

The happiest states:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Vermont
  3. Nebraska
  4. South Dakota
  5. California
  6. Rhode Island
  7. Iowa
  8. Montana
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah

 

Least happy states:

  1. Kentucky
  2. West Virginia
  3. Tennessee
  4. Nevada
  5. Ohio
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Michigan
  8. Illinois
  9. Missouri
  10. Washington
