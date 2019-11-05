Study Reveals Early Christmas Decorating Is Good For You

A beautiful display of Christmas lights brighten a dark snowy evening.

Congratulations to those of you that have started decorating for Christmas right after Halloween, you’re a happier person according to a new study.

The study says decorating early triggers happy childhood memories and is a mood-booster.

“When you’re putting up decorations, you’re thinking of happier times, times with family and friends and family traditions you engaged in,” says psychotherapist Amy Morin.

The study suggests that getting into the holiday spirit early helps to interact with neighbors more and homes that are decorated are viewed as “more friendly” and “open,” however, if you have lost a family member during the holiday season decorating doesn’t spark feelings of cheer, but Morin says “it’s still a way to connect.”

How do the holidays make you feel?

Have you already put your Christmas decorations up?