Study Says You Are Making Espresso Wrong
If you are an espresso fan, you may have never tasted it the way you should have.
A study called “Systematically Improving Espresso” says home and restaurant brewers are going about making the drink incorrectly.
The error is in the beans. The study says people are using too many beans and too fine of a grind. That makes the flavor inconsistent and results in “wasted raw materials.”
Some say the study is off because the flavor is more dependent on where the coffee bean comes from.
Do you prefer your homemade coffee or coffee from a cafe?