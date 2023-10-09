96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Sugar Browns Coffee Closed Two Locations

October 9, 2023 8:00AM CDT
Share
What's New

Some coffee shops are opening while others are closing. Some of the shops closing are two Sugar Browns locations.

Announced on Facebook, both locations, one off Broadway the other off 82nd, closed in September.

The location off Indiana remains open.

At Sugar Browns Coffee, one can enjoy drip coffee, cold brews, nitro cold brews, cappuccinos, chai teas, and more. Coffee is also packaged for one to take home and use.

One can also enjoy sweet treats, such as muffins, and savory bites, such as avocado toast and the bacon biscuits.

For more, visit Sugar Browns’ website here and their Facebook here. View Sugar Browns’ full menu here.

More about:
963 KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock
Lubbock

Recently Played

I Can Feel ItKane Brown
9:35am
Hard To LoveLee Brice
9:28am
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
9:25am
Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
9:22am
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
9:19am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Oklahoma Police Call Out Jelly Roll After He Honors Fallen Officer
2

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton 'Has Changed My Life'
3

Kraft Mac & Cheese, Oscar Mayer, And Claussen Launch New Halloween Gummies
4

Shrek's Swamp Available On Airbnb
5

Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Welcome Third Child, a Baby Boy