Sugar Browns Coffee Closed Two Locations

Some coffee shops are opening while others are closing. Some of the shops closing are two Sugar Browns locations.

Announced on Facebook, both locations, one off Broadway the other off 82nd, closed in September.

The location off Indiana remains open.

At Sugar Browns Coffee, one can enjoy drip coffee, cold brews, nitro cold brews, cappuccinos, chai teas, and more. Coffee is also packaged for one to take home and use.

One can also enjoy sweet treats, such as muffins, and savory bites, such as avocado toast and the bacon biscuits.

