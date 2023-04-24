Summer Moon Coffee is Coming to Lubbock

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

April 24, 2023 4:10PM CDT
Try some oak roasted coffee with Summer Moon Coffee! Coming to Lubbock mid July, Summer Moon Coffee is known for its oak roasted coffee and signature sweet cream, Moon Milk.

Summer Moon Coffee’s goal is to create a cozy, warm experience and an atmosphere similar to the cozy, warm evenings underneath a summer moon.

Here, one can try the Inferno blend, Velvet Blaze, Afterglow, and more; one can purchase these flavors in both whole bean and coffee pod forms. One can also purchase Summer Moon Coffee merchandise, such as shirts, hats, and an assortment of drinkware.

Summer Moon Coffee will be located at 11010 off Slide. For more, check out Summer Moon Coffee’s webpage here and their Facebook page here.

