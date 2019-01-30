Super Bowl LIII “Feels Like a Party” to LOCASH

ABC/Image Group LAThroughout the fall, LOCASH partnered with Pepsi to perform at football games all around the country. Now, as we head into the year’s biggest match-up of all this Sunday in Atlanta, Preston Brust and Chris Lucas plan to be right in the center of the action as the Rams take on the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

On Thursday, they’ll help name the NFL Rookie of the Year at the Rookie Brunch Party with ESPN’s Sam Ponder. And if you’re wondering who the duo will be rooting for, here’s a hint: They’ll play the New England Patriots Official Fan Rally Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park.

“All season long, we’ve been up close and personal with football fans during Pepsi’s Tailgate Tour and we are thrilled to entertain them all week long in Atlanta,” Preston says.

Chris adds: “We’re looking forward to sharing our new music with our fans and can’t wait to see everyone on the road this summer.”

LOCASH’s new music is off to a great start, as their latest single, “Feels Like a Party,” is currently in the top thirty.

Expect Preston and Chris to be cheering on the Pats when the game kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

