“SUPERHEROES!”

at the

Lubbock Arts Festival

Market Street presents the 41st Annual Lubbock Arts Festival, April 13-14, 2019, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane. This two-day celebration is the largest fine art, fine craft event in West Texas.

The 2019 theme is “Superheroes!” – a celebration of American comic books and the iconic superheroes and supervillains that have influenced popular culture. There will be a special exhibit featuring today’s most celebrated comic book artists including Alex Ross, Adam Hughes, Stanley Lau, and Phil Noto with familiar characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, Black Panther, and Supergirl. Other special features of the event include a 1,000 comic book give-away and photo opportunities with professional cosplayers.

As always, the Lubbock Arts Festival will feature over 150 visual artists from around the nation displaying and selling original work in the mediums of painting, drawing, pottery, fiber, leather, jewelry, glass, wood, and sculpture. A juried gallery of professional work will be available for viewing along with artwork from area school children. There will be different performing stages each spotlighting the very best local and regional talent singing, dancing, acting, and playing instruments. Demonstrations by artists creating their work will take place along with ten different “Kid Stops” providing FREE art related to activities for children.

Other free performances include theatrical group Storybook Theatre of Texas and Youth Orchestras of Lubbock.

All of this can be enjoyed for the very low admission of just $4 for adults and children 12 and under admitted FREE with a paid, accompanying adult. Hours are Saturday, April 13th, 10AM-7PM and Sunday, April 14th, 12PM-5PM.

For more information about the Lubbock Arts Festival contact the Lubbock Arts Alliance, 806-744-2787 or www.lubbockartsfestival.org