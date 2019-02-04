SuperMarket Gives Customers Free Shopping Spree

A New Hampshire supermarket recently took customer service to a new level, when it let shoppers inside the store simply leave without paying.

About 50 shoppers at a Hannaford store were stuck waiting in line to pay when the the cash registers suffered a computer glitch, leaving clerks unable to ring up customers.

Having never experienced such a problem before, the store’s manager decided it wasn’t fair to make customers wait until the problem was fixed, so he invited everyone to just leave without paying.

His announcement confused many shoppers so he had to tell them all again.

The store estimates that it gave away close to $5,000 worth of items. Manager Shawn Quelch says, “I have been with Hannaford for 30 years and I’ve never experienced this type of a situation. I say often that our first chance is the best chance to make it right.”