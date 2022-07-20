      Weather Alert

Supporting the Red Raiders with a Cactus

Jul 20, 2022 @ 4:32pm

So you’re not on Twitter and everyone today have been talking about a cactus.

What gives?

Texas Tech’s Matador Club, a nonprofit NIL collective for Texas Tech athletics announced that all 85 scholarship players and the top 15 walk-ons would be getting $25,000 in NIL money. All players would be expected to do community service and charitable work in the Lubbock area. It was ground breaking. Texas had announced that lineman would be getting $50,000 in NIL money but not for the entire team.

Cody Campbell from the Matador Club told the Avalanche Journal “You see some of them paying large amounts to individual players. You see others doing different things. But what we want to do, really, is support the entire program. This is kind of a base salary for the guys. They’re not going to be restricted from doing any other NIL stuff with anybody else. In fact, we’re going to encourage and help them to do that.”

There are people happy with this, players who don’t have to pick up second jobs over the summer to pay for food or entertainment. Charities around the South Plains are happy because they will have appearances by Red Raiders for their events.

Who isn’t happy? Texas Christian University, specifically Bryan Carrington recruiting coordinator for TCU who said:

 

Texas Tech fans saw the cactus and thought, hey… we live in Lubbock, an amazing town and we love our Red Raiders.

From that tweet, it started… a slow tickle, with people adding cactus to their name or posting a cactus…  Red Raiders from around the world jumped onboard…

 

Everyone has a cactus:

Then the floodgates opened… and everyone from the President of the University to Patrick Mahomes chimed in.

 

TCU Bragging:

So even though TCU’s Athletic Director won’t open up single game tickets for TCU vs TTU for sale and he brags about it…

Then again, there is no respect for Ft. Worth even at Big 12 Media Days where the sponsored jerky company well… oops

They took it off… after we all made fun of it.

Even in Arlington, nobody knows where Ft. Worth is.

Cactus sales in Lubbock have gone through the roof as several places have had a run on them today.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see a cactus pop up this year…

So support the Red Raiders and be nice to the guys at TCU. They are having a bad, bad week. Wreck Em!

