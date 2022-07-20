Supporting the Red Raiders with a Cactus

So you’re not on Twitter and everyone today have been talking about a cactus.
What gives?
Texas Tech’s Matador Club, a nonprofit NIL collective for Texas Tech athletics announced that all 85 scholarship players and the top 15 walk-ons would be getting $25,000 in NIL money. All players would be expected to do community service and charitable work in the Lubbock area. It was ground breaking. Texas had announced that lineman would be getting $50,000 in NIL money but not for the entire team.
Cody Campbell from the Matador Club told the Avalanche Journal “You see some of them paying large amounts to individual players. You see others doing different things. But what we want to do, really, is support the entire program. This is kind of a base salary for the guys. They’re not going to be restricted from doing any other NIL stuff with anybody else. In fact, we’re going to encourage and help them to do that.”
There are people happy with this, players who don’t have to pick up second jobs over the summer to pay for food or entertainment. Charities around the South Plains are happy because they will have appearances by Red Raiders for their events.
Who isn’t happy? Texas Christian University, specifically Bryan Carrington recruiting coordinator for TCU who said:
Y’all really gotta stop romanticizing what appears to be ‘unique NIL deals!’ While they wave what appears to be a big number I urge you to ask these schools to quantify your brand potential as an individual entity, separate from the university in the same market! pic.twitter.com/WmX1txo8TQ
Y’all really gotta stop romanticizing what appears to be ‘unique NIL deals!’ While they wave what appears to be a big number I urge you to ask these schools to quantify your brand potential as an individual entity, separate from the university in the same market! pic.twitter.com/WmX1txo8TQ
The reality is that that extra 2k it’s gonna be a concrete ceiling for most players in scarce markets that are oversaturated with 85 scholarship players attempting to ‘build their a brand’ in a desert… pic.twitter.com/ME6dCvaK7T
The reality is that that extra 2k it’s gonna be a concrete ceiling for most players in scarce markets that are oversaturated with 85 scholarship players attempting to ‘build their a brand’ in a desert… pic.twitter.com/ME6dCvaK7T
Texas Tech fans saw the cactus and thought, hey… we live in Lubbock, an amazing town and we love our Red Raiders.
Apparently, I live in a desert and not the High Plains.
It’s amazing how these farmers are able to produce 60% of the state’s cotton crops out here.
Apparently, I live in a desert and not the High Plains.
It’s amazing how these farmers are able to produce 60% of the state’s cotton crops out here.
From that tweet, it started… a slow tickle, with people adding cactus to their name or posting a cactus… Red Raiders from around the world jumped onboard…
#WreckEm https://t.co/0szoZJvdrX
#WreckEm https://t.co/0szoZJvdrX
No end in sight. Let’s goooooo! @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/ksRua1E7Z8
No end in sight. Let’s goooooo! @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/ksRua1E7Z8
#wreckem from @BryanMuddKAMC and all of us here at @KAMCNews #iykyk #lubbock pic.twitter.com/bSeonGRGvJ
#wreckem from @BryanMuddKAMC and all of us here at @KAMCNews #iykyk #lubbock pic.twitter.com/bSeonGRGvJ
pic.twitter.com/ibF12hR7Ov
pic.twitter.com/ibF12hR7Ov
Tech fans are the best #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/UAmxBV1JSa
Tech fans are the best #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/UAmxBV1JSa
The 1st Lady has spoken! #WreckEm https://t.co/XLJErpsSHm
The 1st Lady has spoken! #WreckEm https://t.co/XLJErpsSHm
i love the Desert
i love the Desert
The facility upgrades we didn’t even know we needed #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/xlucMOLgjm
The facility upgrades we didn’t even know we needed #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/xlucMOLgjm
Just a couple of West Texas cacti #WreckEm @teeterhenry3 pic.twitter.com/woPi0aDdP6
Just a couple of West Texas cacti #WreckEm @teeterhenry3 pic.twitter.com/woPi0aDdP6
Do I need to add anything else? #WreckEm
Do I need to add anything else? #WreckEm
#WreckEm #GunsUp
#WreckEm #GunsUp
Then the floodgates opened… and everyone from the President of the University to Patrick Mahomes chimed in.
Tortillas and . What’s not to love. #WreckEm #TexasTech
Tortillas and . What’s not to love. #WreckEm #TexasTech
You already know! #WreckEm
You already know! #WreckEm
So even though TCU’s Athletic Director won’t open up single game tickets for TCU vs TTU for sale and he brags about it…
Quite aware thanks. Expect it for hoops tickets too.
Quite aware thanks. Expect it for hoops tickets too.
Live look at the TCU Athletic Director @JDonati_TCU doing everything he can to not sell tickets to Texas Tech fans pic.twitter.com/oOotSdY88r
Live look at the TCU Athletic Director @JDonati_TCU doing everything he can to not sell tickets to Texas Tech fans pic.twitter.com/oOotSdY88r
TCU’s athletic director during his staff meeting: https://t.co/VBer7f2hhO pic.twitter.com/Sk6o1dOeOw
TCU’s athletic director during his staff meeting: https://t.co/VBer7f2hhO pic.twitter.com/Sk6o1dOeOw
Then again, there is no respect for Ft. Worth even at Big 12 Media Days where the sponsored jerky company well… oops
They took it off… after we all made fun of it.
Even in Arlington, nobody knows where Ft. Worth is.
Cactus sales in Lubbock have gone through the roof as several places have had a run on them today.
My son Ryan gave us a when my wife and I got married. Looks good today. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/u53QyBzzot
My son Ryan gave us a when my wife and I got married. Looks good today. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/u53QyBzzot
We wouldn’t be surprised to see a cactus pop up this year…
November 5 helmets are ready.
#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/MJ6L2OsmAg
November 5 helmets are ready.
#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/MJ6L2OsmAg
Most people say the 806 is hot… but we know it’s a dry heat pic.twitter.com/NF4hBXXLAj
Most people say the 806 is hot… but we know it’s a dry heat pic.twitter.com/NF4hBXXLAj
So support the Red Raiders and be nice to the guys at TCU. They are having a bad, bad week. Wreck Em!