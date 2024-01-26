Surprise album from Morgan Wallen drops against his wishes: “I cringe when I listen to these songs”

Morgan Wallen has a new release, but it’s nothing to rejoice about.

Stand Alone (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is an expanded version of his 2015 Stand Alone EP. The project arrives not via his current label Big Loud Records, but through his previous label home, Panacea Records.

“Back in 2014, I went to Florida to try my hand at making original music & songwriting for the first time. This led to a recording deal with a local investor & an artist management deal that I deeply regret. Unfortunately, I signed both deals without any legal representation,” Morgan says in a January 25 statement.

“Tonight, those colleagues I parted ways with almost 10 years ago plan to release a ’10th Anniversary’ edition of Stand Alone against my wishes & include 8 unreleased songs, distributing it with the assistance of my former managers,” he shares.

“It’s gross, greedy & an example of how the dark side of the music business can suck the soul out of artists. I want you to know this is NOT my new music & I don’t want to see this happen to anyone else. I cringe when I listen to these songs & I’m concerned my fans may mistakenly believe this is a new release by me,” Morgan says, adding that he’s recording his next project in February.

Offering a statement to Variety, Panacea Records’ William Ray says, “We love the songs and believe some of his fans will love it too. We are excited to finally get these songs out to the world.”

In response, Morgan has dropped his rerecording of the fan-favorite “Spin You Around (1/24)” and will donate $100K from the Morgan Wallen Foundation to the Volunteer Lawyers & Professionals For The Arts (VLPA) program.

