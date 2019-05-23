Surprise Celebrity Endorsement Earns Student An “A”

NFL superstar J.J. Watt is appreciated for what he does for fans off the field as much as he does for them on the field, and he’s getting a lot of cheers from a classroom in Texas, especially one particular student.

The students were given an assignment to create a product and then use an advertising technique to promote it.

One student created “Energy Chips,” a potato chip which provides all the extra energy you need to get through the day. He added a celebrity endorsement saying “J.J. Watt eats Energy Chips to keep him hype.”

The teacher thought it was great and let the Houston Texans defensive end know about it via a tweet. No one could believe what happened next.

Watt responded with a commercial for Energy Chips, which he filmed himself with the help of his teammate, wide receiver Will Fuller. He tweeted, “Had a couple extra minutes during lunch break today, so I figured maybe this would help boost his grade on the project.”

The teacher wrote back, “Yes, definitely have to give an A on this project! You made our day and one student extremely excited and also many teachers. Thanks again for doing so much for the future generations!”