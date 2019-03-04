Survive the Night

Its going to be another cold one in Lubbock again tonight. Here is some information for those who need a little extra help.

The Salvation Army DART (Disaster Alert Response Team) team will be out tonight in the Canteen handing out coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, scarves, and meals to help those who do not have somewhere warm to sleep tonight. The team will also be offering to bring them back to the shelter and giving them a cold cot for the night.

The team will be leaving The Salvation Army corps at 5:45 pm tonight at 1111 16th Street. The team will visit several areas to offer their services.

If anyone would like to make any donations, they can drop them off at our main offices at 1111 16th street.

As always, thank you for your continued support of The Salvation Army.