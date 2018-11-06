Taco Bell Throws 106th Birthday Party For Customer

Myrtis Jewel Painter is 106 years old and, while there’s been no medical proof to suggest that a regular diet of Taco Bell is contributing to her longevity, it certainly hasn’t hurt.

To show their appreciation for their oldest and most loyal customer, a Taco Bell restaurant in Phoenix threw a surprise birthday party for Myrtis and invited her friends and family.

The restaurant was decorated with balloons and Myrtis walked in to cheers and applause. She was then treated to her favorite lunch, a taco and an enchilada.