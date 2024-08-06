Tahj Brooks returns to Doak Walker Award watch list

Senior Tahj Brooks, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award in 2023, returns to the candidate list this season as he was named to the 2024 Doak Walker Award watch list on Tuesday, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum revealed. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college running back.

The announcement marks the fourth watch list for Brooks over the past seven days since the 16 NCFAA members began unveiling preseason watch lists on July 29. It’s a two-week-plus period of announcements as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates. Thus far, Brooks has been named to the Maxwell Award (July 29), Wuerffel Trophy (Aug. 1) and Walter Camp Award (Aug. 5) lists, as well as being tabbed to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team and Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team earlier this summer.

College football returns a bevy of elite running backs in 2024, its 2024 Doak Walker Award list features 2023 Doak Walker Award recipient Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) as well as 2023 finalist Omarion Hampton (North Carolina). In addition to Brooks being a returning 2023 semifinalist, Marcus Carroll (Missouri), R.J. Harvey (UCF), and Damien Martinez (Miami) also return to the fold.

Brooks, Gordon and Hampton represent three of the top five FBS leaders in rushing yards from a season ago. Gordon was first (1,732), Brooks was fourth (1,538) and Hampton ranked fifth (1,504) in the nation. The trio ranks one, two, and three respectively in 2023 leaders returning to the college football ranks in 2024.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives. The recipient of the 2024 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, 2024.

TAHJTIME.COM

Texas Tech launched TahjTime.com, a promotional website for Red Raider senior running back Tahj Brooks for both national awards and to track his progress towards Byron Hanspard’s career rushing record during his final season. The website, which plays off Brooks’ popular celebration following each touchdown, debuted ahead of his appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. In addition to following Brooks’ progression up the record books, TahjTime.com will provide updated news and videos of Brooks each week during the 2024 season. TahjTime.com was developed by Texas Tech alongside its website provider, SideArm Sports.

ABOUT THE DOAK WALKER AWARD

The prestigious Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to honor the nation’s most outstanding collegiate running back. Named for the 1948 Heisman Trophy winner and three-time All-America selection from SMU, the Doak Walker Award recognizes a football player’s outstanding performance on the field, as well as his achievements in the community and in the classroom.

NCFAA WATCH LISTS

The Doak Walker Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week-plus period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.

The following is the 2024 preseason watch list calendar: