Tahj Brooks tabbed to WCF’s Player of the Year watch list

Add Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks to yet another preseason watch list as the senior running back was announced as one of fifty “players to watch” for its 2024 Player of the Year Award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation revealed on Monday. The 2024 watch list includes 41 offensive players (20 quarterbacks, 11 running backs, five receivers/tight ends and two offensive linemen) along with nine from the defensive side of the ball.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks as it pertains to preseason honors for Brooks, thus far he’s been tabbed to the Maxwell Award watch list (college player of the year), the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team and Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team, as well as a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy (player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement).

In 2023, Brooks emerged as one of the nation’s top offensive weapons as part of a run-heavy scheme. The Manor, Texas native started all 13 games and recorded 290 carries for 1,538 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 118.3 yards per game, easily a career best, which also ranked as the fourth-best yardage total and average in the nation. In doing so, Brooks became just the fifth Red Raider in program history and the first since Ricky Williams to rush for 1,500 yards in a season.

The 2024 Walter Camp Player of Year watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in early November and three finalists will be announced on Nov. 26. The 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 133 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12.

TAHJTIME.COM

Texas Tech launched TahjTime.com, a promotional website for Red Raider senior running back Tahj Brooks for both national awards and to track his progress towards Byron Hanspard’s career rushing record during his final season. The website, which plays off Brooks’ popular celebration following each touchdown, debuted ahead of his appearance at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. In addition to following Brooks’ progression up the record books, TahjTime.com will provide updated news and videos of Brooks each week during the 2024 season. TahjTime.com was developed by Texas Tech alongside its website provider, SideArm Sports.

ABOUT THE WALTER CAMP AWARD

Presented to the nation’s most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The award’s namesake, Walter Camp, also known as “The Father of American Football” played at Yale from 1877-82 and is credited with creating many strategy features that led to the development of the organized game. The Walter Camp Award is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football accolade and is presented by David McDermott Lexus of New Haven.

NCFAA WATCH LISTS

The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. Sixteen NCFAA members are unveiling preseason watch lists over a two-week-plus period as the association spearheads a coordinated effort to promote each award’s preseason candidates.

The following is the 2024 preseason watch list calendar:

DATE

AWARD(S)

TEXAS TECH CANDIDATE

Mon., July 29

Maxwell Award

RB, Tahj Brooks

Tue., July 30

Outland Trophy/

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

none

Wed., July 31

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

none

Thu., Aug. 1

Paul Hornung Award/

Wuerffel Trophy

WR, Drae McCray/

RB, Tahj Brooks

Fri., Aug. 2

Lou Groza Award/

Ray Guy Award

none

Mon., Aug. 5

Walter Camp Award

RB, Tahj Brooks

Tue., Aug. 6

Doak Walker Award

Wed., Aug. 7

Biletnikoff Award

Thu., Aug. 8

Davey O’Brien Award

Fri., Aug. 9

Mackey Award/

Rimington Trophy

Mon., Aug. 12

Bednarik Award

Tue., Aug. 13

Butkus Award

For more information about the NCFAA and its college football awards, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter @NCFAA.

