“Take Her Home”: Kenny Chesney sets all-time record with new #1

June 18, 2024 10:30AM CDT
Kenny Chesney is topping the country chart, setting a new record as “Take Her Home” ascends to #1.

The debut single from Kenny’s Born album is his 33rd trip to the summit of Billboards Country Airplay ranking, making him the artist with the most number ones since the chart’s 1990 launch. That puts him just ahead of Tim McGraw, who has 29, and Blake Shelton, who’s collected 28.

Kenny’s first chart-topper was 1997’s “She’s Got It All,” with his most recent coming in March 2022 with Kelsea Ballerini and “Half of My Hometown.”

Don’t expect Kenny’s chart domination to end there: He’s already released “Just to Say We Did” as his new single.

