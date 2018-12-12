“Take It from Me,” Jordan Davis is 2018’s Top New Artist, according to “Billboard”
By News Desk
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 8:56 AM

ABC/Image Group LAIn 2018, there was no shortage of new acts who made impressive strides on the country chart: Devin DawsonRussell DickersonMorgan WallenMitchell TenpennyJimmie Allen, and Morgan Evans, are just a few of them.

But who was the most successful? According to Billboard, 2018’s Top New Artist is Jordan Davis.

The Louisiana native accomplished the feat largely on the strength of his platinum-selling, chart-topping debut track, “Singles You Up.” The tune’s also been streamed more than 300 million times since its release.

Now, Jordan’s follow-up single from his album Home State, “Take It from Me,” is nearing country’s top 15. He hits the road with Old Dominion in January on the band’s Make It Sweet Tour.

