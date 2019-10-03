Take Me to The Bones of the Church? Maren Morris teaming up with Hozier for collaboration

Columbia NashvilleMaren Morris has found another genre-bending collaborator.

The country superstar announced on Thursday on Twitter that she’s dropping a collaboration with Grammy-nominated Irish singer/songwriter Hozier, best known for his hit “Take Me to Church.” Based on the cover art Maren shared, it’s a new version of her song “The Bones.”

Hozier shared the same message on his Twitter account, along with a video of himself playing the song on guitar a day prior to the announcement — he tagged Maren in the post.

The new mashup follows in the footsteps of Maren’s breakthrough pop hit with Zedd and Grey on “The Middle.” The song scored three nominations at the 2019 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and reached number one on multiple charts.

“The Bones” is the second single off Maren’s acclaimed 2019 album GIRL. It’s currently in the top 20 on both the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Adult Top 40 charts.

