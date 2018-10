Simple question. Do you prefer to talk on the phone or text…or even just message someone? A recent survey by Mobile Nations says that 37 per cent prefer texting, 25 per cent like to talk, and 25 per cent prefer instant message. Interestingly, 12 per cent say they avoid talking to people.

What say you?

