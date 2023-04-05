Tanya Tucker announces new album, ‘Sweet Western Sound’

Hot on the heels of the news of her upcoming Country Music Hall of Fame induction, Tanya Tucker has announced that she’s releasing a new album on June 2.

Titled Sweet Western Sound, the project is produced once again by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Tanya first enlisted the pair to produce her Grammy-winning album, While I’m Livin’, which dropped in 2019.

“Sweet Western Sound is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” Tanya says. “It’s always a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after While I’m Livin’… But we did it!”

“Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me,” she adds. “Brandi says we’re magic together, and I’m starting to believe her.”

Tanya also recently announced that she’s performing at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4.

Fans can preview Sweet Western Sound with new track “Kindness” and preorder the album now.

Here’s the complete track listing for Tanya’s Sweet Western Sound:

“Tanya”

“Kindness”

“Breakfast in Birmingham” featuring Brandi Carlile

“Waltz Across a Moment”

“Ready as I’ll Never Be”

“The List”

“Letter to Linda”

“City of Gold”

“That Wasn’t Me”

“When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Do the Cowboys Go?)”

