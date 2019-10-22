Tanya Tucker calls on Brandi Carlile for heartfelt ‘Bring My Flowers Now’ video

Fantasy RecordsTanya Tucker has unveiled the music video for her song, “Bring My Flowers Now,” featuring Brandi Carlile.

The black-and-white video finds Tanya singing the song as she rides horseback through the streets of an empty town square as two young flower girls walk beside her, throwing petals along the trail.

Brandi appears at video’s end, sitting poised as she plays piano in the middle of the street while Tanya approaches her, singing, “Bring my flowers now, while I’m living/I won’t need your love when I’m gone/Don’t spend time, tears, or money/On my old breathless body/If your heart is in them flowers, bring ’em on.”

Tanya wrote “Bring My Flowers Now” with Brandi and brothers Tim and Phil Hanseroth. It’s included on the country icon’s latest album, While I’m Livin,’ produced by Brandi.

“It’s a musical biography of sorts, about Tanya’s real life and the places she’s seen, and it’s narrated by the greatest country and western singer this side of Johnny Cash,” Brandi says about the project.

Tanya is currently on a headlining tour that ends on January 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.