Tanya Tucker opening 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance
ABC/Image Group LATanya Tucker is lending her support to the LGBTQ community.
The “Bring My Flowers Now” singer is set to open the 2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance on June 30. Typically hosted during CMA Fest in downtown Nashville, the annual event will take place online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Co-founded by 90s country hitmaker Ty Herndon and GLAAD in 2015, the Concert for Love and Acceptance raises money to support LGBTQ youth and their families. Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth will co-host the 2020 concert with CMT’s Cody Alan.
ACM Lifting Lives has joined as a first-time partner, with a portion of the proceeds going toward its programs that support music therapy, veterans and children’s hospitals, in addition to aiding members of the music community during times of hardship.
“Since we began this event in 2015, it’s only been about love and acceptance, and we’re not about to let this COVID virus distract us from sending a message loud and clear to LGBTQ youth: you’re perfect just the way you are,” Ty says in a statement.
The concert will stream live June 30 on the Foundation for Love and Acceptance‘s YouTube and Facebook pages at 8 p.m. ET. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.