Tanya Tucker postpones CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour stops through August
Derrek Kupish / dkupish productions In light of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tanya Tucker announced this week that her headlining CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now tour will postpone all its scheduled shows through August.
“My heart is absolutely broken knowing that we will have to wait to be together again,” the star explained on social media. “However, I know it will be all the sweeter once we can do so safely.”
Rescheduled dates will be announced soon, and Tanya told her fans that anyone who can’t make the new dates will be able to get a refund at the point of purchase. However, she added, fans should keep their tickets handy, as previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled shows.
“Hold onto that ticket as I promise to throw one heck of a party when we are allowed to!” Tanya went on to say. “Those who hold onto their ticket are also in for a sweet surprise that we are cooking up! Keep an eye out for an email in the coming weeks that will have details.”
In addition to Tanya’s headlining performance, the CMT Next Women of Country tour enlisted a talented roster of opening acts including Brandy Clark, Hailey Whitters, Aubrie Sellers, Erin Enderlin and many more.
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.