Tanya Tucker shares why she loves her Cosa Salvaje Tequila, as the brand hits stores online and in Music City

Jul 23, 2020 @ 4:30pm

Steven LyonTanya Tucker‘s exclusive Cosa Salvaje Tequila is available online everywhere these days, priced at under $50 a bottle. Now, tequila lovers who happen to be in Music City can now pick up a bottle at a handful of local liquor stores.

The country superstar’s brand of tequila is now available at downtown Nashville’s Frugal MacDoogal liquor store, as well as Mt. Juliet Wine & Spirits and Liquor World in Mt. Juliet and Antioch, respectively. Fans can also pick up a bottle at Parkway Wine & Liquor in Bristol, Tennessee.

Crafted by the family-owned Partida Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, the brand’s name is Spanish for “wild thing.”

“I used to be a wild thing…now, I just drink a wild thing,” Tanya notes of her new product. “I truly love the taste of Cosa Salvaje Tequila. What’s even more important to me is how the agave and distilling process is environmentally conscious, so we’re taking care of our planet, too.”

This is the newest venture in what has been a productive couple of years for Tanya, who returned in 2019 with a new, Brandi Carlile-produced album, While I’m Livin’. This year, the singer took home two Grammys for that project, her first-ever wins, including the title of Best Country Album as well as Best Country Song, for “Bring My Flowers Now.”

By Carena Liptak
