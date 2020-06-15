Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen among 2020 Americana Music Awards nominees
ABC/Image Group LAThe nominations for the 2020 Americana Music Awards were announced this morning and Tanya Tucker and The Highwomen are on the ballot.
Tanya scored three nods for Album of the Year for her latest album, While I’m Livin,’ while its breakthrough single, “Bring My Flowers Now,” is nominated for Song of the Year. The 61-year-old country legend is also up for Artist of the Year.
Also in the Album of the Year category is The Highwomen, the supergroup of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, hit songwriter Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires, for their self-titled 2019 debut. The group is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year and Song of the Year for the inclusivity anthem, “Crowded Table.”
Beloved folk singer-songwriter John Prine, who passed away in April from COVID-19 complications, is also represented at the awards show will a nomination for Artist of the Year.
The ceremony is usually held during the annual Americana Fest in Nashville in September. The in-person festival has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19; however. the Americana Music Association Foundation is planning to do a three-day virtual event.
The awards ceremony is currently scheduled to commence at the Ryman Auditorium on September 16.
The Americana Music Association will be closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as they plan the event, with ticketing information set to be announced later.
To see the full list of nominees, visit the Association’s website.
By Cillea Houghton
