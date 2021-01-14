      Weather Alert

Tanya Zaufi talks about “All Over the Map: Two Lovers, Six Continents and a Date with Destiny”

Her favorite cruise ship was with Princess Cruises, loves Mississippi mud pie and met the love of her life on a cruise ship. A letter to Ellen turned into “All Over the Map: Two Lovers, Six Continents and a Date with Destiny,” Author Tanya Zaufi joins us Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

