By Russell Raunam

Alpha Media Intern

Tarleton State vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Saturday September 17, 6:00 kickoff

After starting the season to a tune of 0-2, Texas Tech finds themselves one last non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. Texas Tech welcomes a Tarleton State team that has had no problem scoring points this season.

Led by Redshirt Sophomore Victor Gabalis, the Texans have scored 52 points in each of their two games this year. Gabalis has thrown for 300+ in both of those games, and tossed seven touchdowns as well. Gabalis will have a much tougher test this week than his two previous games but Tarleton State Head Coach Todd Whitten is in his 19th year of head coaching and has seen it all in college football.

Last week, Tarleton State receiver Keylan Johnson posted video game numbers with six catches, 219 yards, and four touchdowns! The Texans will want to continue this attack against Texas Tech and DC Tim DeRuyter.

Tarleton State uses a dual RB backfield with Kayvon Britten and Derrel Kelley III. Both of these running backs have tallied over 170 total yards each and six total touchdowns in just two games. The Texans can run and throw the ball effectively, Texas Tech might take their foot off the gas compared to the last two games, but if they do, Todd Whitten and his players can take advantage.

Ben Roberts is a Redshirt Freshman for Texas Tech who was inserted in the starting linebacker position after Jacob Rodriguez injured his foot and will be out for another 4-6 weeks. Roberts finished last week vs Oregon with 12 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL, and a forced fumble. Not a bad day in the office for your first ever college start. Roberts will be a key factor to continue being a force up the middle and slowing down Tarleton State’s running backs.

Tyler Shough has used his legs more than ever this season, and after notching 101 yards and a score with his legs yesterday, Shough is making the Texas Tech offense even more dangerous with another way to move the ball. In week one, OC Zach Kittley mentioned he did not call one QB rush until OT, but Shough still managed to have 15 rushes. In week 2, Kittley went on to say he called a few rushes, but Shough ended with a game high 23 runs. Kittley encourages Shough having the ability to check into his own number and “would never want to take away a strength of Shough” by limiting his Shough’s opportunities to check the play at the line.

These two teams find each other having two completely different starts to the season, Texas Tech expects to have a sell out crowd before conference play kicks off. Will Texas Tech finally get into the win column?