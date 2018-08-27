Taylor Swift Brings Tim and Faith On-Stage
By Kris Mason
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 10:06 AM

Her Reputation tour stopped in her hometown of Nashville, and she brought a couple of special guests on stage to join her.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th New Music Video: Keith Urban “Lifestyles Of The Rich and Famous” Host Robin Leach Dies at 76
Comments