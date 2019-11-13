Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks featured in “Bluebird” documentary trailer

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboA trailer for the new documentary Bluebird has been released and features a series of superstars who are connected to the iconic venue.
Bluebird chronicles the history of the Bluebird Cafe, the esteemed singer-songwriter venue in Nashville that’s played an influential role in the careers of Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and more. In the new trailer, Taylor is seen performing “Better Man,” the #1 hit she wrote for Little Big Town, during a surprise appearance in 2018 with songwriter Craig Wiseman. There’s also a clip of Garth singing “The Dance.”
Bluebird also features interviews with Vince Gill, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Kacey Musgraves and more, with additional shots of Vince, Maren Morris, Jason Isbell and other performing in the revered space.
“It gives people on the ground floor of their dreams a chance to tell their story,” Kacey says in a testimonial about the venue, while Faith professes, “Being in that room, playing that place can change your life, as it did mine.”
Bluebird premiered at the Nashville Film Festival in October and is scheduled to screen at select theaters on November 15 before moving to video on demand platforms on December 3.
For screening locations and more, visit BluebirdTheMovie.com.
