Taylor Swift Revealed That “More Than 20” Artists Have Called Her For Help When They Got Bad Press
Taylor Swift has been through bad press, over and over again, that’s why “more than 20” artists reach out to her to get through their press nightmares.
In a recent Billboard interview, Swift revealed that she often will text with other pop princesses, which she wouldn’t name, but their “community” came later in her career.
Swift says she always says “yes” to those that randomly call her up which she takes as “a compliment.”
