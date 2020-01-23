TCU 65, No. 18 Red Raiders 54

FORT WORTH, Texas – TCU earned a 65-54 win over No. 18 Texas Tech by outscoring the Red Raiders by 15 points in the second half on Tuesday at the Schollamaier Arena and snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.
The Red Raiders (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) were held to 0-for-7 on 3-pointers in the second half after leading 31-27 at the break and were 4-for-17 for the game, while the Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) hit eight 3-pointers and owned a 34-27 rebounding advantage. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak by the Red Raiders who committed 15 turnovers in the game. Tech, which had swept the previous two seasons in the series, is now 83-52 over TCU in the series and 33-31 in Fort Worth.
The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 43.1 percent from the field, while TCU was at 46.9 percent but with four more 3-pointers.
Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey led the Red Raiders with 15 points after going 6-for-14 from the field, while TJ Holyfield and Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 10 points each. Davide Moretti hit two of the four 3-pointers for the team and finished with eight points and Kyler Edwards added nine points, four assists and five rebounds. Chris Clarke led the team with seven rebounds and had three assists, but was held scoreless against the TCU defense which finished the game with five blocked shots.
Desmond Bane led TCU with 27 points after going 10 from 15 from the field, including knocking down 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. Bane also had six rebound, three steals and three assists, while Kevin Samuel added 11 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double. Down four at halftime, TCU took a 32-31 lead with a 5-0 run to start the second half with Bane hitting a 3-pointer and layup and then led 40-33 when Bane hit another shot for an 8-0 run that was stopped by a Shannon shot. The Red Raiders were down 15 before an 8-0 run of their own with Edwards and Holyfield each hitting shots to make it 55-48 with 4:40 to play, but the Horned Frogs wouldn’t let the Red Raiders get much closer.
Tech was able to cut another double-digit deficit to nine on a Ramsey jumper with two minutes remaining before TCU closed it out at the free-throw line where they finished the game making 11. The Red Raiders were 6 of 8 at the line in the game, including going 3 of 4 in the second half. TCU, on the other hand, was 9 of 15 at the line in the final 20 minutes.
Texas Tech took a 31-27 lead at halftime with Moretti leading with eight points and Shannon and Ramsey both with seven. The Red Raiders, who led by as many as eight at 25-17 on an Edwards dunk, finished the first half shooting 12-for-28 (42.9 percent) with four 3-pointers. The Horned Frogs shot 40.0 percent through 20 minutes, including going 5-for-11 on 3-pointers. Bane led TCU with 14 points that came on four 3-pointers, while Moretti had two 3-pointers and Edwards and Ramsey hit one each. The Red Raiders trailed early and took their first lead at 11-10 on a pair of Shannon free throws at the 13:51 mark of the opening half after they had trailed 8-2 on Bane’s second 3-pointer. Moretti’s second 3-pointer gave the Red Raiders a 29-22 lead and had Tech at 4-for-10 on 3-pointers in the half.