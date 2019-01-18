TCU Basketball Player Gets Unexpected Surprise
By mudflap
|
Jan 18, 2019 @ 5:46 AM

 

A college basketball player at Texas Christian University was put through the emotional wringer on Monday — thanks to his coaches and a surprise visit by police.

Owen Aschieris, a sophomore walk-on for the TCU Horned Frogs, was called out in a team meeting by a campus police officer who appeared to have a legal matter to discuss with him.

Owen was clearly nervous as the officer handed him a document to look over. Then moments later his nerves were immediately calmed when he realized the document was a letter from the university’s athletic department informing him that he’s been given a full athletic scholarship.

He was then promptly mobbed by his teammates and coaches who celebrated the unexpected news. The happy scene was captured on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Never Too Early To Plan For Valentines Day BLAKE SHELTON Move Over, Gwen, Jane’s Got a Crush on Your Man Family Raises Money To Pay Off School Lunch Debts
Comments