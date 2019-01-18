TCU Basketball Player Gets Unexpected Surprise

A college basketball player at Texas Christian University was put through the emotional wringer on Monday — thanks to his coaches and a surprise visit by police.

Owen Aschieris, a sophomore walk-on for the TCU Horned Frogs, was called out in a team meeting by a campus police officer who appeared to have a legal matter to discuss with him.

Owen was clearly nervous as the officer handed him a document to look over. Then moments later his nerves were immediately calmed when he realized the document was a letter from the university’s athletic department informing him that he’s been given a full athletic scholarship.

He was then promptly mobbed by his teammates and coaches who celebrated the unexpected news. The happy scene was captured on