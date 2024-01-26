TCU up next for the Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – After a commanding victory on Wednesday against Houston, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders are back at home to host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, January 27 at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders (15-6, 4-4 Big 12) are coming off a decisive 66-48 win against the Cougars where Jordyn Merritt and Loghan Johnson both scored career-highs in points with 24 and 15, respectively. The Lady Raiders also shot 52.2 percent from the field while adding 17 assists and 42 points in the paint.

Texas Tech is led in scoring by Bailey Maupin (14.4) and Jasmine Shavers (14.3), followed by Kilah Freelon (8.2) and Merritt (8.1). Freelon also leads the team with 5.8 rebounds per game, followed by Merritt with 5.5 and Shavers with 5.4.

As a team, the Lady Raiders are 39th nationally with 19.90 turnovers forced per game, while also ranking 50th in three-pointer percentage defense after holding opponents to 27.8 percent from behind the arc. At the free throw line, the Lady Raiders are first in the Big 12 with a 76.4 percent free throw percentage and also check in at 38th in the NCAA with 14.81 free throws made per game.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT

The TCU Horned Frogs are 15-4 on the season and 2-6 in conference play. TCU has key wins against Nebraska (88-81), Tulsa (82-50), BYU (81-67) and UCF (66-60). The Horned Frogs’ four losses have come against No. 6 Baylor (50-71), Oklahoma State (59-67), No. 10 Texas (60-72) and Houston (66-77). Their two additional losses in conference were forfeits against Kansas State and Iowa State due to not having enough players. As a team, TCU ranks fifth nationally with 9.7 three-pointers per game, 10th with 5.7 blocks per game and 38th in field goal percentage (.455). The Horned Frogs are also good at not turning the ball over as they rank 30th nationally and first in the Big 12 with only 13.2 turnovers per game. TCU is without three of its top five scorers, as Agnes Emma-Nnopu is the new leader with 9.5 points per game, followed by Sydney Harris with 7.5. TCU is also without its leading rebounder, but Emma-Nnopu is second on the team with 7.5 boards per game, then Aaliyah Roberson follows with 5.1. TCU recently held walk-on tryouts to add some depth to their roster after injuries plagued the team. Their new players are Piper Davis, Ella Hamlin, Mekhayia Moore and Sarah Sylvester, who is also on the volleyball team.

FAN INFORMATION/PROMOTIONS

· Doors open one hour prior to tipoff at the Northwest entrance of the United Supermarkets Arena.

· The clear bag policy is in effect for all Texas Tech Athletics events.

· Fans can also purchase tickets online or at the arena (NW entrance).

· Theme: National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration

· Giveaway: Red Jersey Rally Towel

· Fans are encouraged to wear red