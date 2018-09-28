Tech Dominates Iowa State to Get First Big 12 Win

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 22 Texas Tech bounced back from their conference-opener loss Friday night with a 3-0 rout of Iowa State Sunday for their first win of Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders outshot the Cyclones by a massive margin of 23-3 as they racked up their ninth win of the year, already matching last year’s win total just two matches into the conference season. The shutout is Tech’s seventh this season.

Scoring was opened midway through the first half when junior Jayne Lydiatt caught a loose ball just outside of the six-foot box and turned and snuck it past the Cyclone keeper. The score was the first of her Texas Tech career since transferring in from Oregon last spring.

The Red Raiders played with a one-goal lead for the next 44 minutes, holding the Cyclones to no shots while they proceeded to take 10 more. The 11th was the one that found the back of the net, coming off the foot of Ally Griffin in the 66th minute. Griffin received a pass from Kirsten Davis outside the 18-yard box and cut towards the center, then, once she got a step on the defender, ripped a shot into the bottom-right corner of the Iowa State net for her third goal of the season.

Twenty minutes later, Charlotte Teeter knocked one in to put the game on ice. Her goal came from Savanna Jones, whose corner found Teeter right outside the six. Teeter gained control, turned and netted it for her second goal of the fall.

The Red Raiders will split next weekend on the road and at home. They will head to Oklahoma for a Friday night matchup with the Sooners before returning to Lubbock Sunday to host Baylor.

