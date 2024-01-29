Tech Duo Earns D1Baseball Preseason All-America Honors

LUBBOCK, Texas – With the season less than three weeks away, preseason accolades keep rolling in for No. 21 Texas Tech, as first baseman Gavin Kash and catcher Kevin Bazzell earned Second and Third Team All-America honors from D1Baseball, Monday.

The recognition is Kash’s third of the preseason, as the Sour Lake native was tabbed a Preseason Perfect Game All-American in addition to earning Preseason All-Big 12 honors.

Monday’s honor for Bazzell is the first of the spring for the 2023 Freshman All-American.

Kash shined in his first season with the Scarlett and Black in 2023, as the first baseman hit .327 with a Big 12 leading 26 home runs and 84 RBI. Kash recorded an OPS of 1.089 in 2023 and finished inside the top-10 in program history in: home runs, RBIs and total bases.

Another newcomer in 2023, Bazzell also shined during his first campaign in Lubbock, hitting .348 with a team leading 87 hits and 24 doubles. Bazzell also hit 10 home runs and drove in 62 runs, finishing with an ops of 1.024.

The 21st-ranked Red Raiders begin the 2024 campaign on Feb. 16 when they open up the Shriners Children’s Classic against No. 9 Tennessee. First pitch from Globe Life Field is set for 7 p.m.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Andrew Stern Texas Tech Athletics