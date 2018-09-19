Tech Golf Takes Second At Showdown In The Rockies

DRIGGS, Idaho – The Texas Tech men’s golf team took second place at the Showdown In The Rockies, at The Huntsman, in Driggs, Idaho, on Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (-8) got off to a hot start with three early birdies from Sandy Scott and Adam Blomme, and even briefly took the lead midway through the opening nine, but could not keep pace with eventual champ Utah (-22).

After going -24 on the par 5s during rounds one and two, the Red Raiders only went -4 on the same holes on Tuesday, suffering six bogeys along the way.

Individually, Scott shot a 68 to finish in fourth, at -8, and Kyle Hogan carded a 71 to finish in seventh, at -3, giving the Red Raiders two individual top-10 finishes.

Rounding out the team scoring were Blomme (+3, T-21), Ivan Ramirez (+5, T-30) and Markus Braadlie (+7, T-35).

Playing as individuals, Andy Lopez (+10) tied for 43rd and Thomas Allkins (+14) tied for 49th.

The Red Raiders will now be off for nearly a month before returning to action at the Big 12 Match Play Championship, which will be held Oct. 12-14, in Houston, Texas.

