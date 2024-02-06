Tech ranked No. 1 for third-straight week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – In the third installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) the Texas Tech men held onto the No. 1 ranking, while the women’s team moved up one spot to No. 12.

It marks the third-straight week the men’s team is ranked the top team in the nation. The Red Raiders continue to have one national leader in Caleb Dean in the 60m hurdles to go along with five national top-5 marks and 11 national top-10 marks.

TTU continues to hold very strong numbers in the 60m sprint, having four in the top-10, led by Don’Dre Swint in second (6.54).

This past weekend at K-State, TTU bolstered its position in the rankings with Shaemar Uter running a top-6 400m time (45.97) Friday night as Terrence Jones then ran a top-7 200m time (20.57) Saturday afternoon.

The Red Raiders also improved in the 4×400 moving to No. 7 in the country with a time of 3:05.00.

On the women’s side, Ruta Lasmane shined in the triple jump Saturday turning in the nation’s top mark at 13.97m (45-10), putting her No. 6 in TTU history. Alyssa Colbert moved to third in the NCAA with her 7.17 60m time Friday night.

TTU will close out its indoor regular season this weekend hosting the Jarvis Scott Open as the Red Raiders will have next week off before hosting the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 23-24.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics